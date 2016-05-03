WKU Coach Jeff Brohm Speaks Out on NFL Draft

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Western Kentucky University saw a record number of former players drafted by the NFL this past weekend. 3 players, Tyler Higbee, Brandon Doughty and Prince Charles Iworah, were all drafted in rounds 4 and 7. 5 other players received calls immediately after the draft during the free agency period to pursue roster spots. WKU had the most draft picks in the state of Kentucky and tied for the most in Conference USA. WKU will have 14 players active on NFL rosters heading into training camp this upcoming season. Head Coach Jeff Brohm says he couldn't be more proud of the guys and the program.

"I'm definitely proud of our guys that got drafted and all of our guys that signed as free agents. They get a chance to pursue their dreams and that’s what it’s all about. To do it at one time, I couldn’t be more thrilled for each and every one of them,” says Jeff Brohm, WKU Head Football Coach.