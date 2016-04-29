9 Arrested in Drug Round Up

Barren County, KY (WNKY-TV) Nine Barren County residents were arrested for drug related charges during 'April Showers' operation. On April 29th the Barren River Drug Task Force, Barren County Sheriff's Department, Cave City Police Department and the Glasgow Police Department performed a drug round up that led to 14 indictment warrants served on nine suspects and one non-drug related warrant. The Drug Task Force and assisting agencies are still attempting to find the three remaining suspects.Arrested were 54-year-old Donald Huddleston of Glasgow for two counts of drug trafficking. 52-year-old Vickie Lynn Hatfield of Glasgow was charged with one count of trafficking and was additionally charged at the time of arrest with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 56-year-old Joe Edward Moore was charged with one count of drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 46-year-old Regina Marie Boston of Cave City was charged with complicity to trafficking methamphetamine. 48-year-old Bobby Leroy Davidson of Park City was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. 58-year-old Kerry McQuinn Stockton of Cave City was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. 53-year-old James Anthony Depp of Glasgow was charged with three counts of trafficking and persistent felony offender 1st degree. 38-year-old David J. Craddock of Smiths Grove was served an indictment warrant at the Barren Co. Jail for manufacturing meth, two counts of controlled substance, child endangerment 4th and unlawful possession of a meth precursor. 35-year-old Michael Shane Walling of Smiths Grove was served an indictment warrant at the Barren Co. Jail for manufacturing meth, two counts of controlled substance, child endangerment, unlawful possession of a meth precursor and persistent felony offender. 32-year-old Brandy Abbott of Glasgow was arrested for two Barren County bench warrants for failure to appear. All suspects are in the Barren County Jail. The bond amounts range from $500 to $25,000. All will appear in court next month.