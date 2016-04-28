Kentucky State Police to Hold Annual Prescription Drug Collectio - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky State Police to Hold Annual Prescription Drug Collection

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) If you have prescription drugs lying around Saturday's your day to dispose of them safely. Kentucky State Police have teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Agency to collect these potentially dangerous substances from your medicine cabinets. There are three drop off locations in Bowling Green: Greenwood High School, Kentucky State Police Post 3 off Nashville Road and the Bowling Green Police Department. You can bring any solid dose items from 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday. No needles, liquids or illegal drugs will be accepted. Police say these types of collections help keep everyone safe in our community.

"There's always concern if they get flushed down the toilet getting into our water systems, those antibiotics getting into the water and our water treatment plants having to deal with getting that stuff out of our water supply," says Trooper B.J. Eaton with Kentucky State Police.

