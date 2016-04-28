High Speed Chase Through Multiple Counties Leads to Arrest

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A high speed chase through multiple counties leaves one man in custody. 26-year-old Bret Chadick is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase resulting in tire deflation devices used. Kentucky State Police received reports from the Portland Tennessee Police Department about a search for a man in a white BMW who fled covered in blood from a domestic disturbance. Around 11 PM troopers located the vehicle on I-65 leading to a high speed pursuit through Simpson and Warren County. Police finally arrested Chadick just inside the limits of Bowling Green after boxing in his car making him unable to drive further.

He's facing numerous charges:

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer) - 6 counts

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Alcohol/Drugs 4th or greater Offenses (Aggravating Circumstances)

Driving DUI Suspended License 3rd Offense (Aggravating Circumstances)

Resisting Arrest

Speeding 26 or greater

Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense

Improper Display of Registration Plates

Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear