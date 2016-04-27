WKU Announces Budget Cuts

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) On Wednesday President Gary Ransdell announced his budget cut plans. He said his main goal was not to affect students or cut any jobs. Some of the changes include raising tuition by 4.5 percent or $215 a semester. Another way they are cutting spending is by shifting items from permanent spending to one-time funding which saves over $2.3 million. The arguably biggest change however affects 202 employees. The building services and grounds employees are going to private contract with Sodexo, meaning they are no longer WKU employees. Those employees will all get a $1.00 raise, but they will lose some of the benefits of being a WKU employee. The workers will still have the option for tuition breaks for their kids if they are 16 or older.

If they chose not to outsource the jobs WKU officials say 25 people would no longer be employed. In the midst of trying to save $6,039,200, President Randell says all full time employees will receive a 3 percent raise over a 12 month period. Those involved say making the cuts weren't easy, but they did what was best for all at WKU.

"If anybody takes from this that this has been easy, no sweat, then they are badly mistaken. Lives are being affected. This is difficult but we will deal with it and we will close the book on it and we will move on to positive constructive things that are in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff," says Gary Ransdell President of WKU.

As far as the new amendment to the Sodexo contract that should be in place before July 1, 2016.

Full list of cuts:

2016-17 UNAVOIDABLE COST AND COMMITMENT ALLOCATIONS



1% Salary Increase, Filled, FT Positions 1,823,000 *



Estimated Fixed Cost Increases



Faculty Promotions 428,000

Health Insurance Effective Jan. 2016 (From $558 in FY15 to $575 in FY16) 400,000

FICA/MQFE Federal Requirement Jan. 2017 (1/2 yr.) 225,000

Retirement System Credits 30,000

Fringe Benefits on Supplemental Pay 15,000

KERS Rate Increase (From 38.77% to 48.59%) 1,877,000



Utilities & M&O 82,000



Contractual Obligations:

IT 168,000

Chief Facilities Officer 54,000

Subtotal Contractual Obligations 222,000



Property Insurance (5% increase) 120,000

Graduate Studies Yearly Maintenance Fee E-Catalog 17,000

Academic Works - Scholarship Management (CHF agreed to fund 1 yr.) 25,000



Scholarships (based on CPE increase in undergrad resident rate)

Scholarships Departmental 316,000

State Mandated Tuition Waivers 421,000

Athletic Scholarships 354,000

Graduate Fellowships 278,000

Scholarships Institutional 556,000

Subtotal Scholarships 1,925,000



Other Commitments

University Indirect Cost Recovery, Grants and Contracts, Central Budget Replacement 200,000

Certified Police Officers Retention Adjustment 73,000

Indian Initiative - Instructional Cost to Academic Affairs 36,000

Gatton Academy Growth - Instructional Costs 257,000

Total Fixed Cost Increase (excluding 1% salary increase) 5,932,000



Total Unavoidable Costs and Commitments 7,755,000

Projected Tuition Revenue Growth 8,308,000

Difference 553,000 **



*1% increase in July 1, 2016 permanently funded, 1% January 1, 2017 to be funded from one-time sources and

permanently funded July 1, 2017 with equity funding.

**To be allocated for compensation in FY2017-18

2016-17 BUDGET REDUCTION PLAN



Revenue Reallocation to Central Funding

Increase Tuition Surcharge for Online Courses Taken by FT U/G ($21 / CH) 600,000



Administrative Reorganization

Alive Center & ICSR Consolidation 151,000

Office of Diversity & Inclusion 50,000

Enrollment Management (Reports to Provost) 56,700

Subtotal 257,700



Cost Containment/Efficiencies

Add DFM Bldg Svcs and Grounds Employees to SODEXO Contract 745,000

Academic Administrative Budgeted Positions, Salary Reductions on Vacant Lines 277,000

Part Time Faculty Budget 85,000

Eliminate Vacant Faculty Positions Strategically 942,000

Action Agenda Funds 31,000

Academic Affair's Divisional Funds 62,000

Subtotal 2,142,000



Shift Funding from Permanent to One-Time or Other Sources

Transitional Retirement Program 1,237,000

Employee Wellness Program Manager (Fund by Health Insurance Program) 75,400

Faculty Computer Replacement 199,300

Honors College Development & Travel Abroad Awards 51,000

Facilities Reserve (Replace with Increased C/F Assessment) 400,000

Student Health Education (Allocate Profit Sharing from GGC@WKU) 166,100

Center for Research and Development Maintenance Budget (Fund with Leasing Revenue) 150,000

Central Funding of Salary Increases for Degrees / Completions 35,000

Subtotal 2,313,800



Program Reductions

Align Dependent Child Tuition Benefit Program With KEES, Starting with Freshmen Class 42,000

Gatton Academy (4.5%) 221,700

Transit Services 50,000

Track and Field Programs (Six Programs in Total) 200,000

Subtotal 513,700



Program Eliminations

Spouse Tuition Benefit (Fall 2016) 112,000

Student Legal Services 40,000

Pre-doctoral Interns in Counseling & Testing 60,000

Subtotal 212,000



TOTAL 6,039,200

