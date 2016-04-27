WKU Announces Budget Cuts

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) On Wednesday President Gary Ransdell announced his budget cut plans. He said his main goal was not to affect students or cut any jobs. Some of the changes include raising tuition by 4.5 percent or $215 a semester. Another way they are cutting spending is by shifting items from permanent spending to one-time funding which saves over $2.3 million. The arguably biggest change however affects 202 employees. The building services and grounds employees are going to private contract with Sodexo, meaning they are no longer WKU employees. Those employees will all get a $1.00 raise, but they will lose some of the benefits of being a WKU employee. The workers will still have the option for tuition breaks for their kids if they are 16 or older.
If they chose not to outsource the jobs WKU officials say 25 people would no longer be employed. In the midst of trying to save $6,039,200, President Randell says all full time employees will receive a 3 percent raise over a 12 month period. Those involved say making the cuts weren't easy, but they did what was best for all at WKU.
"If anybody takes from this that this has been easy, no sweat, then they are badly mistaken. Lives are being affected. This is difficult but we will deal with it and we will close the book on it and we will move on to positive constructive things that are in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff," says Gary Ransdell President of WKU.
As far as the new amendment to the Sodexo contract that should be in place before July 1, 2016.
Full list of cuts:
2016-17 UNAVOIDABLE COST AND COMMITMENT ALLOCATIONS
1% Salary Increase, Filled, FT Positions 1,823,000 *
Estimated Fixed Cost Increases
Faculty Promotions 428,000
Health Insurance Effective Jan. 2016 (From $558 in FY15 to $575 in FY16) 400,000
FICA/MQFE Federal Requirement Jan. 2017 (1/2 yr.) 225,000
Retirement System Credits 30,000
Fringe Benefits on Supplemental Pay 15,000
KERS Rate Increase (From 38.77% to 48.59%) 1,877,000
Utilities & M&O 82,000
Contractual Obligations:
IT 168,000
Chief Facilities Officer 54,000
Subtotal Contractual Obligations 222,000
Property Insurance (5% increase) 120,000
Graduate Studies Yearly Maintenance Fee E-Catalog 17,000
Academic Works - Scholarship Management (CHF agreed to fund 1 yr.) 25,000
Scholarships (based on CPE increase in undergrad resident rate)
Scholarships Departmental 316,000
State Mandated Tuition Waivers 421,000
Athletic Scholarships 354,000
Graduate Fellowships 278,000
Scholarships Institutional 556,000
Subtotal Scholarships 1,925,000
Other Commitments
University Indirect Cost Recovery, Grants and Contracts, Central Budget Replacement 200,000
Certified Police Officers Retention Adjustment 73,000
Indian Initiative - Instructional Cost to Academic Affairs 36,000
Gatton Academy Growth - Instructional Costs 257,000
Total Fixed Cost Increase (excluding 1% salary increase) 5,932,000
Total Unavoidable Costs and Commitments 7,755,000
Projected Tuition Revenue Growth 8,308,000
Difference 553,000 **
*1% increase in July 1, 2016 permanently funded, 1% January 1, 2017 to be funded from one-time sources and
permanently funded July 1, 2017 with equity funding.
**To be allocated for compensation in FY2017-18
2016-17 BUDGET REDUCTION PLAN
Revenue Reallocation to Central Funding
Increase Tuition Surcharge for Online Courses Taken by FT U/G ($21 / CH) 600,000
Administrative Reorganization
Alive Center & ICSR Consolidation 151,000
Office of Diversity & Inclusion 50,000
Enrollment Management (Reports to Provost) 56,700
Subtotal 257,700
Cost Containment/Efficiencies
Add DFM Bldg Svcs and Grounds Employees to SODEXO Contract 745,000
Academic Administrative Budgeted Positions, Salary Reductions on Vacant Lines 277,000
Part Time Faculty Budget 85,000
Eliminate Vacant Faculty Positions Strategically 942,000
Action Agenda Funds 31,000
Academic Affair's Divisional Funds 62,000
Subtotal 2,142,000
Shift Funding from Permanent to One-Time or Other Sources
Transitional Retirement Program 1,237,000
Employee Wellness Program Manager (Fund by Health Insurance Program) 75,400
Faculty Computer Replacement 199,300
Honors College Development & Travel Abroad Awards 51,000
Facilities Reserve (Replace with Increased C/F Assessment) 400,000
Student Health Education (Allocate Profit Sharing from GGC@WKU) 166,100
Center for Research and Development Maintenance Budget (Fund with Leasing Revenue) 150,000
Central Funding of Salary Increases for Degrees / Completions 35,000
Subtotal 2,313,800
Program Reductions
Align Dependent Child Tuition Benefit Program With KEES, Starting with Freshmen Class 42,000
Gatton Academy (4.5%) 221,700
Transit Services 50,000
Track and Field Programs (Six Programs in Total) 200,000
Subtotal 513,700
Program Eliminations
Spouse Tuition Benefit (Fall 2016) 112,000
Student Legal Services 40,000
Pre-doctoral Interns in Counseling & Testing 60,000
Subtotal 212,000
TOTAL 6,039,200
