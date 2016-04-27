Arrest Made in Russellville Road Shooting

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Mississippi man arrested for shooting a 26-year-old Bowling Green woman multiple times appeared in court Wednesday. 36-year-old Willie Lester James Jr. had his bond set at $500,000 Wednesday after allegedly shooting Shadonna Coleman on Russellville

Road Tuesday after she fled from the black sedan he was driving. According to police reports Coleman told police James shot her because she was trying to break up with him. James is facing charges for assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence and other outstanding

warrants. Police say more charges are forth coming. Coleman is at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where the Warren County Sheriff's Department deputies say she's in stable condition.