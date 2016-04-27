Suspect in Custody for Fatal Apartment Shooting

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A man is in custody and charged with murder after a late night apartment shooting in Bowling Green. 46-year-old Rudy Villarreal was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and killing 36-year-old Christopher Ramirez at 1701 McGregor Ct. around 10 PM Tuesday. Bowling Green Police arrived on scene and found Ramirez. He was taken to the Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Villarreal is now facing murder and tampering with evidence charges. The investigation for a motive is ongoing.