Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A man was rescued by firefighters Wednesday after falling off a billboard in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Fire Department, EMS and Bowling Green Police responded to the 1600 block of US 31-W Bypass around 11:30 for a man who was dangling from his harness off a billboard. Firefighters used the aerial apparatus to rescue the man. He was transported by EMS to the Medical Center in Bowling Green. We will have further details as the story develops