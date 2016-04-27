Fatal Shooting in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide. Around 10 PM on Tuesday, April 26, the Bowling Green Police Department received a call of shots fired at 1701 McGregor Ct. Prior to officers arriving, a call came in telling police a man had been shot. Police located the victim 36-year-old Christopher Ramirez, of Bowling Green. Ramirez was taken to the Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Police were able to develop a suspect and have a man in custody in relation to the shooting. Police are not releasing any information regarding the suspect or motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and we will release more information as it becomes available.