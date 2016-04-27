Fatal Shooting in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Fatal Shooting in Bowling Green

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide.  Around 10 PM on Tuesday, April 26, the Bowling Green Police Department received a call of shots fired at 1701 McGregor Ct. Prior to officers arriving, a call came in telling police a man had been shot. Police located the victim 36-year-old Christopher Ramirez, of Bowling Green. Ramirez was taken to the Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.  Police were able to develop a suspect and have a man in custody in relation to the shooting.  Police are not releasing any information regarding the suspect or motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and we will release more information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.