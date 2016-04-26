Woman Shot Multiple Times on Russellville Road

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A woman was flown to a Nashville after sustaining multiple gun shot wounds Tuesday. Police say they received a call around noon for a woman who was shot multiple times on Russellville Road near Rockfield Browning Road. Warren County Sheriff's Department Deputies say the woman fled out of a black Nissan car and was allegedly shot by the man driving the vehicle who then fled towards Russellville. A suspect was arrested in Logan County and is now in custody at Kentucky State Police. Police are not releasing names yet, but we do know the woman was first taken to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, but is being flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Rockfield Elementary confirms to WNKY that they were not on lock down at any point during the shooting. No further details are being released, stay tuned with WNKY for the latest developments.