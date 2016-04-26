Morgantown Man in Serious Condition Following Crash that Killed Two

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A Morgantown man is still in serious condition after a double fatal crash Monday morning. Around 10:30 AM a dump truck operated by 49-year-old Patrick Powell hit and ran over a car killing the driver 32-year-old Jonathan McDaniel and 52-year-old Cindy McDaniel around mile mark 12 on the William H. Natcher Parkway. 56-year-old John McDaniel, was ejected from the vehicle, and transported via helicopter to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where medical officials tell us he is still in serious condition. Police say Powell was distracted when he hit the car and he has not been charged.