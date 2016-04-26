Man Arrested for DUI After Fiery Crash

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A fiery crash late Monday night led to one man being arrested for driving under the influence. Around midnight 18-year-old Brayden Grimsley of Independence, Kentucky was reportedly driving a black truck on Bill Dedmon Road when he went off the roadway causing the vehicle to go airborne, flip multiple times and catch on fire. Three other passengers were treated for minor injuries and were able to escape the truck before the blaze started. Grimsley was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to provide insurance and wanton

endangerment.