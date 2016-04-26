Mock Plane Crash Training at Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Multiple first responders participated in a mock plane crash training at a local airport Monday night. It's a three day scenario at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport and includes real plane parts, actual fire and mannequins to represent people. The Bowling Green Fire Department, EMS, and Air Evac all participate. It's a Federal Aviation Administration requirement for the training to take place every year. Those involved say it's very beneficial if a plane crash were to take place at the airport.

Marlee Boenig, Bowling Green Fire Department, says,"now we actually have two aircraft out here that our organizer was allowed to get and this just makes it even more realistic for us and that helps us so much."

Rob Barnett, Airport Manager, says, "if they have to respond to an incident or accident at the airport, they are familiar with that, they know how to get on the airport and they've learned about aircraft familiarization."