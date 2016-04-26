WKU Player Arrested for DUI

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Another WKU football player is making headlines, but not for his skills on the field.18-year-old Quinton Baker, a freshman running back for Western Kentucky, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. According to police reports Baker was pulled over for swerving in and out of lanes on University Boulevard in the early morning hours of Sunday. Officers say a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the car. Upon searching the vehicle a bag of marijuana was found along with an open container of beer. Baker admitted to smoking marijuana and was arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, failure to produce an insurance card and instructional permit violations. Kyle Neaves, Director of Athletic Communications at WKU released this statement to WNKY: "we are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.” Baker will appear in court on May 17th.