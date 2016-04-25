2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Car Vs. Dump Truck Crash

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Two Morgantown residents are dead and one critically injured after a two vehicle collision on William Natcher Parkway Monday morning. 52-year-old Cindy McDaniel and the driver 32-year-old Jonathan McDaniel died after a dump truck driven by 49-year-old Patrick Powell hit

and ran over the car around 10:30 AM traveling North near mile marker 12 on the parkway. 56-year-old John McDaniel, was ejected from the vehicle, and transported via helicopter to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Jonathan McDaniel was flown to the medical center as well for his injuries, which he succumbed to late Monday night. Police reports say that Powell was distracted and didn't see the slow moving vehicle before the collision. Powell has not been charged with anything in the incident. None of the McDaniel's were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.