Live on the Lot Music Fest Taking Place at Local Bar

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Live music is taking over Bowling Green. Tidballs is holding their 8th annual Live on the Lot event. 18 local bands will be playing through Saturday night in the parking lot of the bar. Doors open at 5 pm today and 6 pm Saturday. The owners tell us it's a unique way to celebrate good music and warmer weather.

Brian Jarvis, Co-Owner Tidballs, says "we got that stage and decided to do something outside and we have the parking lot outside and we

decided there wasn't too much to do outside as far as live music, except for concerts in the park which we definitely support, but it was

kind of our own way to put a twist on an outdoor venue, an outdoor concert."