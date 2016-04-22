Scottsville Man Arrested for Assault - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Scottsville Man Arrested for Assault

Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) A Scottsville man is in custody after assaulting and holding a woman against her will Wednesday night. 38-year-old Wendall Jackson allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old woman, who he had a domestic violence order against, around 6 PM Wednesday. The woman was seeking treatment at the Medical Center in Bowling Green when Kentucky State Police learned of the incident and arrested Jackson at his Scottsville home. Jackson is in custody at the Allen County Detention Center facing charges of assault, kidnapping an adult, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of drugs and violation of a domestic violence order.

