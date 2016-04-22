Annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) If you have some chemicals, old computers or even paint lying around - Saturday you can dispose of it for free. Warren County Public Works Department is holding their annual Warren County Household Hazardous Waste Day at Greenwood High School. It goes from 8 AM to 1 PM rain or shine. You can dispose of many different chemicals, technology items and even have your important documents shredded. Those involved say it's a great way to keep these types of hazardous materials out of landfills.

Stan Reagan, Environmental Planning Coordinator Warren County, says, "if you don't know what it is, you really don't know what to do with it,

so this gives everybody the opportunity to get it to a place where we can quantify it and treat it safely."

For a full list of items visit: WWW.warrencountygov.com or WWW.facebook/warrencountygov