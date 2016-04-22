Hundreds Gather for Take Back the Night Event

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Hundreds gathered Thursday evening for domestic violence awareness. More than 200 people marched for 'Take Back the Night,' a national event to bring awareness to and end sexual assault. Tere-Sea White also received an award for 25 years of volunteering with Hope Harbor. The night wrapped up with a guest speaker and music at the FFOYA house.All involved say it's a night full of emotions, empowerment and awareness.

Melissa Whitley, Executive Director Hope Harbor, says,"this is an issue that affects so many people we have 47.7% of Kentucky women, so

almost 50%, have experienced some sort of sexual violence in their lifetime and almost 20% of men in our life."

Elizabeth Willenbrink, Sexual Assault Survivor, says, "we need to speak out. It doesn't matter if you are a survivor, a by stander, or someone

who's just interested in it we need to speak out like I said it's a taboo topic, a lot of people don't like to talk about it. It's hard to talk about

it, but by creating a conversation like we are here tonight it will be a lot easier."