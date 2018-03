Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Community leaders put on their aprons to serve lunch at a non-profit celebration Thursday. Court Supported Special Advocates, or CASA, held their 18th annual Justice Served Brunch at La Gala in Bowling Green. Local community leaders like Mayor Bruce Wilkerson served lunch the hundreds in attendance. CASA is a non-profit that helps prevent trauma and abuse to children through the court system. The event celebrates all the supporters of CASA's mission.