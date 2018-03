Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) 10 days after being hospitalized for a bar fight, Nawaf Alsaleh was discharged Wednesday. Alsaleh was allegedly assaulted by 24-year-old Tyler Higbee on April 10th outside of Tidballs. Higbee reportedly punched Alsaleh causing him to lose consciousness and his brain to hemorrhage. Higbee will appear in court for charges of assault, feeling and evading police and public intoxication.