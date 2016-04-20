Kitchen Guy - Potato Kugel, Spanish Tortilla Style

Ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 medium onions, finely diced
1/4 cup matzoh meal of breadcrumbs
4 large eggs, beaten
2 Tbsp kosher salt
1/4 cup peanut or canola oil
3 Tbsp. Chinese mustard
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Grate the potatoes and soak in cold water for half an hour.
Preheat the oven to 350. In a large non-stick skillet, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook until softened. Transfer to a large bowl.
Drain the potatoes and wring dry. Transfer to the bowl with the onions and garlic. Add the matzoh meal or breadcrumbs, beaten eggs and 1 Tbsp kosher salt. Stir to combine.
Reheat the skillet and add about 3 Tbsp oil. Add the potato mixture to the skillet and cook until browned on one side, about 7 or 8 minutes. Invert the kugel onto a large lid or plate and slide back into the skillet, browned side up. Cook for 6 minutes then transfer to the oven and bake for about 12 minutes.
While the kugel bakes, combine the Chinese mustard and mayonnaise and whisk until well-combined.
Cut the kugel into wedges and serve with the mustard/mayonnaise.
