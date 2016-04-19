Salvation Army Gets Remodel to Help Homeless Families

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Salvation Army is expanding to help serve more in the Bowling Green community. Tuesday workers held an open house showing off their newly renovated rooms that will house homeless families. Before families were sleeping on the floor of the halls and dining room. The renovations cost $85,000 and was donated anonymously to the organization. The space now offers the ability to house 6 total families.

Captain Mark Love with the Salvation Army says, "to help out on a limited basis and we can put them in a room where they can feel safe and secure and not just out in the mix with the rest of the people in our homeless shelter and it just really helps to receive the generosity of our community."