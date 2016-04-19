Local Woman to Appear on DIY Show

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A local woman is heading to Hollywood to appear on a DIY craft show. 28-year-old Brittany Young was selected as one finalist for the Hallmark Channel Home and Family DIY Star. She's heading to Los Angeles for a week, will appear on the show creating her original crafts, and collect a $1,500 prize. Young tells us she's beyond excited and crafting is her passion.

Brittany Young, Founder of ADOORable Life, says "I feel like I've not woke up, like is this still a dream, is this really happening to us so I'm very thankful and

very excited."