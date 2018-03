Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) A Glasgow man is in custody for attempting to sell heroin to undercover officers. 34-year-old Allen Steward was arrested Monday and is in the Barren County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. According to police records Steward sold heroin to a Barren River drug task informant from January 2015 through March 2015. He's facing charges for possession of controlled substances and trafficking of a controlled substance. Steward will appear in court April 25th.