Richardsville, KY (WNKY-TV) A Bowling Green man is dead after drowning in the Barren River Sunday. Around 11:00 AM 35-year-old Vehab Cuturic was trying to cross the river on a sandbar while fishing with friends when he lost his footing. Witnesses tried to reach him, but were unable. After an extensive search, Cuturic's body was found around 5 PM, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.