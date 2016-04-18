Welfare Check Leads to Meth Lab Bust

Munfordville, KY (WNKY-TV) Kentucky State Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning in regards to a female and her child on 8500 Cub Run Highway in Hart County. Once on scene troopers quickly determined there was an active meth lab at the home. Along with the meth lab troopers found multiple marijuana growths, methamphetamine and firearms. The 3-year-old boy was removed from the home by social services and taken to a hospital to examine his health. 6 people, 30-year-old Nicholas Meredith, 18-year-old Danielle Decker, 24-year-old Laura Bennett, 30-year-old Jacob Staples, 48-year-old James Staples and 25-year-old Jeremiah Staples, were arrested and taken to the Hart County Jail on numerous drug related charges.

Meredith, Decker, Bennett and Jacob Staples are also facing child endangerment charges. KSP tells us meth is a major problem here in Kentucky, but also nationwide. They say it's very dangerous to use and to make.

Trooper B.J. Eaton, Kentucky State Police says,"these mixtures that are being made are highly volatile, highly dangerous to be inhaled or even to have

soaked into your skin as far as burns and things of that such almost everything that's involved in it has a dangerous aspect to it."

5 of the 6 individuals appeared in Hart County District Court Monday where there bond was set at $100,000 each. Jeremiah Staples bonded out and is facing lesser charges. They all will be back in court Monday April 25th.

Break down of charges:

Nicholas Meredith (30) of Munfordville

Manufacturing Meth 1st Offense

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Meth)

Controlled Substance Endangerment to Child, 4th Degree

Unlawful Possession of Meth Precursor 1st Offense

Danielle Decker (18) of Munfordville

Manufacturing Meth 1st Offense

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Meth)

Controlled Substance Endangerment to Child, 4th Degree

Unlawful Possession of Meth Precursor 1st Offense

Laura Bennett (24) of Munfordville

Manufacturing Meth 1st Offense

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Meth)

Controlled Substance Endangerment to Child, 4th Degree

Unlawful Possession of Meth Precursor 1st Offense

Jacob Staples (30) of Munfordville

Manufacturing Meth 1st Offense

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Meth)

Controlled Substance Endangerment to Child, 4th Degree

Unlawful Possession of Meth Precursor 1st Offense

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

James Staples (48) of Munfordville

Manufacturing Meth 1st Offense

Jeremiah Staples (25) of Munfordville