Man Allegedly Assaulted by Former WKU Football Player in Good Condition

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Bowling Green man assaulted outside a bar by a former WKU football player is no longer in serious condition. Skyline Medical Center officials in Nashville tell us Nawaf Alsaleh is still hospitalized, but in good condition. According to police reports Alsaleh was punched by 24-year-old Tyler Higbee, a former tight end for WKU and a leading NFL draft pick, on April 10th which knocked him unconscious leading his brain to hemorrhage.  
Higbee is set to appear in court on May 5th on charges of assault, fleeing and evading police and public intoxication. 

