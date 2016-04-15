United Way Looking For Volunteers

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The United Way is working on collecting hundreds of thousands of food items to help those in need. It's their 8th annual 'Feed the Need' event where local businesses from 7 area counties can sign up to collect items to be distributed to food banks in their county the end of this month. They are also looking for volunteers to gather food items at local grocery stores on April 29th and 30th. In the 8 years more than 360,000 items have been collected in South Central Kentucky.

Mandy Hicks, Marketing Director United Way, says, "it means so much to these different local food banks and it means so much to United Way just to be able to bring all these different entities together all the for profits and non-profits and mash them together and to really be able to mash those together as

those who want to help and those who need to help and that's the most amazing part about 'Feed the Need.'"



For more information on how to sign up to volunteer or start a food drive with your business, call 270-843-3205 or visit www.liveunitedtoday.com