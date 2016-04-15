Balloons Released to Honor 10-Year-Old Girl Lost in Fatal Accident

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Dozens of balloons were released in honor of the 10-year-old girl fatally struck by a car nearly 3 weeks ago. Parker-Bennett-Curry students, faculty and family members of Giselle Arias released balloons donated by Party One in her honor Friday afternoon. Arias was fatally struck by a car on Gordon Avenue around 5 PM back on March 30th. Five fellow students also played Arias' favorite song on their instruments and Principal Delvagus Jackson tells us it was a very emotional event.

"Well it was great for the students to be able to come out and participate in this and again showing support for the family and for their classmate. It's just a reminder that she's no longer with us here in body so it's just a lot of emotions a lot of tears shed," says Delvagus Jackson, Parker-Bennett-Curry Principal.