Body of Missing Butler County Man Found

Butler County, KY (WNKY-TV) Kentucky State Police responded to an accident around 7 AM Friday near the 2900 block of Rochester Road in Butler County. The Butler County Coroner and KSP confirm the body was that of missing 52-year-old Robin Hudnall of Rochester. Investigation shows Hudnall failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle left the roadway traveling down an embankment striking a tree. Hudnall was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville. Hudnall was reported missing on April 10th. The coroner tells WNKY they believe the accident that resulted in Hudnall's death happened in the early morning hours of April 10th.