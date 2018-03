Butler County, KY (WNKY-TV) The Butler County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help locating a missing man. 53-year-old Robin Hudnall has been missing since April 10th. He's described as 5 foot 6, 145 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Hudnall was last seen in the Rochester area in Butler County wearing a white house robe and blue pants. If you have any information call the Butler County Sheriff's Department at 270-526-3676.