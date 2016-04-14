Man Indicted In of Shooting Simpson County Deputy - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Man Indicted In of Shooting Simpson County Deputy

Posted: Updated:

Franklin, KY (WNKY-TV) A Grand Jury has indicted a man who shot a Simpson County Deputy back in March. 28-year-old Ben Wyatt allegedly shot Deputy Eddie Lawson, who returned fire, on March 10th around 3 PM on Cherry Street in Franklin. On Wednesday the Simpson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Wyatt's charges for attempted murder, assault, menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Wyatt's being held at the Simpson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He's set to appear in court the first week of May.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.