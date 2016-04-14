Bowling Green Man in Jail for Road Rage at a Local McDonald's

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A Bowling Green man is in custody after running into a man with his car after a road rage incident at McDonald's. Bowling Green Police responded to the incident at the McDonald's off Russellville Road around 7:45 Thursday morning. 33-year-old Phillip Talbott allegedly hit Cody Sullivan with his car after Sullivan's wife was trying to back up in the drive-thru lane to get the rest of their missing order. Surveillance video shows Talbott, who was behind Sullivan in line, honked the horn to warn Sullivan's car was about to hit his. Talbott then pulled up next to the vehicle, arguing with Sullivan, and drove off with Sullivan chasing him down the parking lot. Talbott leaves but drives back to the McDonald's and bumps into Sullivan and his car with his wife and child inside. Talbott is being held at the Warren County Jail on a $10,000 bond for the charge of wanton endangerment.