Girlfriend of a Former WKU Football Player Also Arrested After Bar Brawl

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) We are learning the girlfriend of a former WKU football star who allegedly assaulted a man outside a bar was also arrested Sunday. 23-year-old Mollie Pajakowski was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place after her boyfriend, 24-year-old Tyler Higbee, a former tight end for WKU and a leading NFL draft pick, punched Nawaf Alsaleh in the face, knocking him unconscious, causing his brain to hemorrhage outside of Tidballs

in Bowling Green. Both Pajakowski and Higbee were released from the Warren County Jail Sunday. Higbee is facing charges for assault, fleeing and evading police and public intoxication. His attorney says Higbee punched Alsaleh in defense of Pajakowski. Higbee will be in court May 5th. Skyline Medical Center officials confirm Alsaleh is still a patient and is in serious condition.