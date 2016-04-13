Glasgow Man Arrested For Armed Robbery - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow Man Arrested For Armed Robbery

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) A Glasgow man is in jail after assaulting a woman in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Barren County Sheriff's Deputy's say 41-year-old Anthony Stewart broke into a home around 9 PM on Tick Ridge Road armed with a gun. Stewart allegedly assaulted the woman before she was able to flee the house. He's charged with burglary, menacing, assault, possession of burglary tools and tampering with physical evidence. Stewart's being held and awaiting bond at the Barren County Detention Center. 

