Kitchen Guy - “Barbecue” Turkey Meatloaf

Ingredients:

3/4 cup plus barbecue sauce, divided use

2 Tbsp. water

3 egg whites, lightly beaten

1 cup quick cooking oats

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp salt

1 lb ground turkey

1/2 small onion, diced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°.



In a large mixing bowl, mix 1/4 cup barbecue sauce with water. Mix in the egg whites, then add the oats, chili powder, Worcestershire and salt. Mix well. Add the turkey, onions and red bell pepper and mix again until all ingredients are evenly distributed.

Press the mixture firmly into a loaf pan that has been lightly coated with cooking spray.

Bake in the oven for 50 minutes. Top the loaf with the remaining ½ cup of barbecue sauce and bake for an additional 10 minutes.