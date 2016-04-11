Former WKU Football Star Arrested for Assault Outside Local Bar

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A former Western Kentucky University football star was arrested for assaulting a man outside a local bar Sunday morning. "It was just shocking," say a witness who wants to remain anonymous.

Around 2 AM Sunday Bowling Green Police responded to the parking lot of Tidballs in reports of an unconscious man who was assaulted. Police records show that 24-year-old Tyler Higbee, a former tight end for WKU and a leading NFL draft pick, punched Nawaf Alsaleh in the face, knocking him unconscious, causing his brain to hemorrhage.

"With out any like warning at all Higbee just like punches him," the witness says.

Higbee allegedly fled the scene along with the two others in his group, running from police. Witnesses tell us racial slurs were said by Higbee towards Alsaleh after the assault.

"His girlfriend goes to the ground with the guy, she's crying, she's upset, she's saying are you OK, are you OK, and Higbee kind of walks off like he's going to leave the scene then comes right back and he stands over the guy and he says 'Isis - expletive' a couple of times over the guy," says the witness.

In the police reports Higbee states he was defending his girlfriend. Both Higbee and his girlfriend say Alsaleh was "coming on to her." Higbee was arrested and is facing charges for assault, fleeing and evading police and public intoxication. Higbee has since been released on a $10,000 bond. Higbee's agent, Erik Burkhardt, refused to comment since it is a legal issue.

"The characterization of the events that occurred as being racially motivated are very disturbing and completely false... Mr. Alsaleh has a documented history of poor decisions while under the influence of alcohol including two recent DUIs wherein he blew more than twice the legal limit," says Higbee's attorney, Brian Lowder.

According to police records, Alsaleh was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for his injuries. As of Monday he is still unconscious, but in stable condition. Higbee is set to appear in court May 5th.