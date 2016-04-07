Car Vs. Train Sends Bowling Green Woman to the Hospital

Woodburn, KY (WNKY-TV) A 22-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being struck by a train in Woodburn Thursday morning. According to Kentucky State Police Chelsey Beller of Bowling Green failed to yield to a CSX train carrying 76 cars at an intersection on Woodburn Allen Springs Road. Kentucky State Police, the Warren County Sheriff's Department, the Woodburn Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident around 9 AM after reports of a CSX train striking the vehicle on the passenger side. We are told by KSP that the lights were in working condition but CSX workers were on scene at the time of the collision doing maintenance repairs. The two workers were uninjured. Beller was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for non life threatening injuries. We are told that normal train operations have resumed. Neighbors tell us they surprisingly didn't hear or see anything until the first responders arrived.