Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month Events

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) In Kentucky 1 in 2 women experience some type of sexual violence in their life. The national average is 1 in 4 women. Another alarming national average 1 in 10 children will be abused before turning 18 all these according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's these statistics that lead various organizations to educate and bring awareness to the public. Hope Harbor is holding their annual Take Back the Night event where hundreds will march in matching shirts to bring awareness to sexual assault. The event starts at 6 PM on April 21st followed by a music benefit for Hope Harbor at the FFOYA House. Those involved say it's a powerful demonstration to bring awareness to both sexual assault and child abuse.

Alayna Milby, Hope Harbor Crisis Intervention Specialist, says, "it means a lot to survivors to know that this many people support you, this many people recognize that this is wrong and that you're not alone."

Another local fundraiser benefiting women recovering from substance abuse and their children is taking place on April 21st too.

It will be held at the Ironwood, a horse stable turned venue, off Old Richardsville Road. Tickets are $50 and proceeds go to Haven4Change, a live-in facility that helps women recovering from substance abuse transition back into a healthy lifestyle and provide for their children.

Elaine Price, Haven4Change President says, "I'm real involved with Haven4Change and have been for several years and I can see the good that it does for women."

For more information on these two events and for other events dedicated to sexual assault and child abuse awareness:

Take Back The Night: https://www.facebook.com/events/1768286233401670/

Haven4Change Funraiser- call Elaine or Carrie at 270-282-7220

