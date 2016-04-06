Kitchen Guy - Curried Peach Pork Chops

Ingredients:

8 pork chop, boneless 1/2″ thick

1/8 cup flour

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 small onion chopped

1 teaspoon curry powder (mild)

1/2 teaspoon ginger, ground

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice, fresh

1/2 cup peach juice

2 medium peaches sliced (Use canned if fresh not available)

2 tablespoons peach jam

2 tablespoons cold water

4 teaspoons cornstarch

Method:

Wash and dry pork chops. Dredge lightly in flour.

Melt butter and oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and cook pork chops, undisturbed, for about 4 to 5 minutes, until nicely browned on bottom. Turn over and cook about 4 to 5 minutes longer until nicely browned on second side. Remove from pan.

Using the same pan, lower heat to medium-low, add diced onions, and cook, stirring occasionally until onions are soft and sweet (about 10 minutes). Add curry powder and powdered ginger and cook one minute longer. Add the chicken broth, seasoned salt, lemon juice, and peach juice. Return pork chops to pan, bring to a simmer, and cook, covered, for 30 minutes. Add sliced peaches and cook, uncovered, for 5 more minutes. Remove pork and peaches and place on dinner plates.

Bring sauce to a boil and add peach jam. Mix cornstarch with the cold water and stir into sauce. Cook until sauce thickens, then cool. Pour sauce over pork and peaches and serve.