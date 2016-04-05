Suspended WKU Basketball Players No Longer Students

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Nearly 3 weeks after three Western Kentucky Basketball players were suspended indefinitely we've learned they are now no longer WKU students. WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart released this statement Tuesday: “Fredrick Edmond, Marlon Hunter and Chris McNeal are no longer enrolled at Western Kentucky University. They have been released from their scholarship and are able to pursue other opportunities.” The three players were suspended the same time that former coach Ray Harper announced his resignation on March 17th. No further details about the suspensions or resignation have been released. Harper is being paid out through the end of his contract on June 30th.