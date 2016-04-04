New Details in Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Investigation

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) New investigations reveal the 10-year-old girl who was fatally struck last Wednesday was waived across the street by one car. Police tell WNKY a witness told them Giselle Arias was told to cross by one car who stopped on Gordon Avenue. It was the second car, driven by 36-year-old Angela Clark, on the inside left lane traveling North that fatally struck Arias around 5 PM. Police are now searching for the driver of this unknown car. They say charges are not in the works right now, they just want to talk with and find the driver of that car. We will bring you further details as this story develops.