Victim Name Released in Murder for Hire Case

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) Court documents reveal the name of the alleged victim in a murder for hire case. Last week 49-year-old Kevin Gentry was arrested by Kentucky State Police for trying to hire an undercover officer to kill James Michael Darnell according to court records. An unknown third party tipped off police who then arranged a meeting with Gentry at the Kmart in Glasgow. Gentry paid the undercover officers $2,500 to kill Darnell. A motive for the murder has not been released. Gentry is being held at the Barren County Detention center on a $250,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court April 11th.