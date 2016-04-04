Victim Name Released in Murder for Hire Case - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Victim Name Released in Murder for Hire Case

Posted: Updated:

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) Court documents reveal the name of the alleged victim in a murder for hire case. Last week 49-year-old Kevin Gentry was arrested by Kentucky State Police for trying to hire an undercover officer to kill James Michael Darnell according to court records. An unknown third party tipped off police who then arranged a meeting with Gentry at the Kmart in Glasgow. Gentry paid the undercover officers $2,500 to kill Darnell. A motive for the murder has not been released. Gentry is being held at the Barren County Detention center on a $250,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court April 11th. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.