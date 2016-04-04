Summer Music Festival Coming to Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Summer Music Festival Coming to Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Bowling Green's first ever music festival is coming to town this summer. PickAxe Promotions and the Bowling Green Hot Rods announced Friday the first PickAxe Summer Fest on June 18th at the Bowling Green Ball Park. Ke$ha will be the headliner along with Alien Ant Farm and others. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale April 8th through the Ball Park Box Office. The Ball Park is no stranger to concerts, just 2 years ago Florida Georgia Line and Nelly took the stage and last year it was ZZ Top. This is the first music festival partnered with PickAxe Promotions, but those involved say it will be an annual tradition.

Bo Burr, PickAxe Promotions, says "that is the plan, we actually have another festival coming up in August it's going to be a little country a little bit of rock
and roll so stay posted on that one, but for now we're talking about the Summerfest."

