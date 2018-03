Bowling Green, Ky (WNKY-TV) After more than 20 years serving the community a Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter received his last call Thursday.

The Bowling Green Fire Department honored Deputy Chief Todd Napier for his 26 years of service. Dozens came to the informal ceremony at the firehouse in downtown Bowling Green exchanging heartfelt stories and eating delicious food. Napier was responsible for many advancements in the fire department including their personal protective gear.