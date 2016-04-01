Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of 10-Year-Old Girl

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A community is showing their respects for the family who lost their 10-year-old daughter Wednesday after she was struck by a car. Giselle Arias was fatally struck by the driver of a dark SUV, 36-year-old Angela Clark, around 5 PM on Gordon Avenue in Bowling Green. A memorial has since been growing on the sidewalk where Arias was pronounced dead. Residents from all over have been dropping off items in remembrance of Giselle.

Byron Hunt says, "having 5 kids I can't imagine losing one so I can only be here for this little girl's family to show them that there's people out there who do care and do love everybody and you know I'm sorry for them losing their little girl."

The out pouring of support continues at Arias' school, Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary. Counselors and members of area churches helped grieving students and staff Thursday. Arias' twin sister has asked that all PBC students and staff wear blue today which was Giselle's favorite color. The school's principal tells us Giselle was a wonderful student and person and it's been a solemn time full of grief for all at PBC.



Delvagus Jackson, Principal of PBC says, "our students, many of our students when they arrived were in tears and we were just there to hug them and embrace them and get them to a location where they felt safe until we were able to provide some more comfort to them."