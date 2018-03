Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) A future hospice home in Glasgow just received a generous donation towards their $2.5 million goal. Five donors gave a total of $500,000 towards the building of a 6 bedroom hospice center on Glenview Drive in Glasgow. The hospice home is part of T.J. Samson Regional Healthcare.

It's named Shanti Niketan which means 'peaceful place.'