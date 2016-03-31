Local Restaurant Raises Funds for Autism - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Local Restaurant Raises Funds for Autism

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) 100 percent of sales from a local restaurant Wednesday went to help out the Kelly Autism Program. Jersey Mikes Subs held their nationwide 'month of giving' campaign this March. 180 charities benefited from the month long fundraising. Here in Bowling Green the money raised went to the Kelly Autism Program, a local charity that helps children with developmental issues.


Chase Lester, Owner of Bowling Green Jersey Mikes Subs, says, "the cost it has on families, I think the average cost is like $60,000 a year and I know all the Kelly Autism Program does to give back to those kids and help those kids be as productive as they can in society and we just wanted to help that."

