Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) The Glasgow officer who was suspended for allegedly injuring a child is back to work. Officer Joey Judd allegedly injured his fiance's juvenile son while off duty last Thursday during a domestic situation according to Kentucky State Police. The Grand Jury in Barren County has entered a no-true bill on the case. Glasgow police say officer Judd is back to work on desk duty as of Wednesday but an internal investigation is still ongoing.